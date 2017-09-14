Net Neutrality Comments: The Case For Title II

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Consumer advocacy organizations, tech groups and local governments emerged last month as some of the most high-profile proponents of preserving the Title II “common carrier” status that currently allows the FCC to enforce net neutrality principles.



By the time the FCC closed its final comment period on the issue in August, the Restoring Internet Freedom docket reflected a staggering 22.1 million comments over whether the federal government should reverse the classification of internet service as a “telecommunications service,” the legal underpinning for prohibiting paid content prioritization....

