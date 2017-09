Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago Hotel Sold In $110M Deal

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago, a hotel in the Central Loop area of downtown Chicago, has been sold for $110 million to global real estate manager Deka Immobilien GmbH, a subsidiary of DekaBank, commercial real estate broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said Tuesday.



HFF said it brokered the sale of the 257-room, full-service Hyatt hotel at 100 West Monroe St. for an affiliate of the seller, Chicago-based Murphy Development Group LLC, according to an announcement that provided no further information about the terms of the deal....

