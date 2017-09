Home Depot Slams $18M Fee Request In Data Breach Deal

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Home Depot Inc. told a Georgia federal court Tuesday that attorneys who secured a $27.25 million settlement for banks and other financial institutions suing over the retailer’s 2014 data breach should not receive $18 million in fees calculated using "mathematical alchemy.”



The retailer blasted the attorneys’ “extraordinary” fee request for work representing financial institutions affected by the breach, which compromised 56 million credit- and debit-card numbers. Home Depot said that despite class counsel’s claims to the contrary, the truth is that the attorneys are seeking more...

