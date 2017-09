Google Gets Royalty Rate Pick After $20M Patent Trial Loss

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday picked Google’s suggested ongoing royalty for using patented malware-protection technology after a jury awarded the inventor $20 million, rejecting the inventor’s bid for a royalty several times higher than the rate implied by the jury verdict.



In a 20-page opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap partially granted the motion for an ongoing royalty filed by inventor Alfonso Cioffi and the family of his late partner, who earlier this year convinced a jury that Google had infringed their three...

