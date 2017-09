Architect Slaps Five Guys With Copyright Suit Over Designs

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Architectural firm Soos & Associates Inc. hit Five Guys with a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois federal court, alleging the fast food chain has violated its copyright by switching to different architects for new store designs while using Soos’ original plans without its approval.



Five Guys over the course of five years had contracted with Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Soos to work on more than 100 projects delivering architectural services for the chain’s high-volume retail buildout program, but a Soos employee who had worked on the projects left the...

To view the full article, register now.