Hundreds Of Musicians Object To $43M Spotify Copyright Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Tom Petty, Dan Auerbach and Gillian Welch were among more than 500 musicians and song copyright owners who objected to a $43 million proposed class settlement in a copyright suit against Spotify in New York federal court Tuesday, calling the proposed deal “grossly insufficient.”



Spotify USA Inc. agreed to pay the sum to end litigation from songwriters and other copyright owners who claimed the streaming service failed to pay proper royalties. But the objection says that Spotify will wind up paying a paltry sum to each...

