Feds Highlight Free Flights At Menendez Bribery Trial

Law360, Newark (September 13, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., received a first-class commercial plane ticket, a chartered plane trip where he was the sole passenger and flights aboard private jets owned by a Florida ophthalmologist as part of what prosecutors allege was a bribery scheme between the two men, witnesses testified Wednesday at their trial.



Two witnesses indicated that a credit card in the name of eye doctor Salomon Melgen's son-in-law, Eduardo Rodriguez, was used to pay about $850 for Menendez's first-class ticket and roughly $8,000 for the chartered flight, saying those trips...

