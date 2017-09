Nike Employees' Wait Time Ruled Trivial In Bag Check Suit

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday granted Nike summary judgment in a class action alleging unpaid wages, ruling that retail workers hadn't proven they spent more than a few seconds of off-the-clock time going through security checks.



U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said Nike store employee Isaac Rodriguez didn’t submit evidence contradicting Nike Retail Services Inc.’s study, based on 700 hours of security footage, which showed that most exiting employees spent zero time waiting for their bags or jackets to be checked at the end of...

