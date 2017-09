Ex-Chuhak Atty Gets 18 Months For Defrauding NFL Players

Law360, Chicago (September 13, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A former Chuhak & Tecson PC partner who admitted to selling several professional athletes and other investors millions in alternative energy tax credits he knew were illegal was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday.



Ex-Chuhak principal Gary J. Stern pled guilty to assisting in the preparation and submission of false tax returns in September 2016 after he was indicted in a scheme to sell tax credits for alternative energy sources that three of the firm’s biggest clients were hoping to unload. Although Stern knew the...

