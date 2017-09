Niger Can’t Block Enforcement Of $46M Award In France

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A French judge has refused to block enforcement of a $46 million arbitral award against the Republic of Niger, the British Virgin Islands passport company currently trying to collect on that win told a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday.



Africard Co. Ltd has been fighting Niger in both U.S. and French courts after winning the award in December 2014 — confirmed last year by default after Niger failed to show up for the D.C. proceedings launched by the company — on allegations that the country failed...

To view the full article, register now.