Judge Urged To Nix Sanctions Bid In Video Game Patent Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- White Knuckle IP LLC asked a Utah judge on Monday to shoot down a sanctions motion by Electronic Arts Inc., arguing it brought its patent suit against the video game giant with good faith belief it had a valid claim.



Last month EA asked for Rule 11 sanctions against White Knuckle and attorneys Andrew Hansen, David Jones and Joseph Shapiro, but they argued they did and still have reason to believe they have a valid case that EA’s sports games infringe on White Knuckle’s patent....

To view the full article, register now.