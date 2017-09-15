By Adam Raviv and Reginald Brown September 15, 2017, 10:48 AM EDTLaw360, New York (September 15, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Although the Trump administration has completed the vetting and confirmation of a cabinet and White House staff, thousands of senior positions remain unfilled throughout the executive branch. More than ever, people selected for those posts find themselves under close scrutiny. Particularly for those named to positions requiring Senate confirmation, that scrutiny begins well before they are confirmed or even officially nominated. The process from initial selection for a position to swearing-in is considerable, and even before a person is formally nominated by the White House, a...
A Guide To The Executive Branch Official Nomination Process
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login