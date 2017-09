PAE Pays $5M To Settle FCA Suit Over Vetting Practices

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Security contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers LLC reached a $5 million settlement with the government in a False Claims Act suit over allegations it failed to properly vet personnel working on a civilian police-training contract with the State Department in Afghanistan, prosecutors announced Wednesday.



Arlington, Virginia-based PAE was accused by a whistleblower of failing to conduct background and reference checks on hundreds of employees on its Civilian Police contract to provide training and mentoring personnel for counter-narcotics and drug interdiction police officers in Afghanistan, Haiti, Lebanon,...

