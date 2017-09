Flooded Houstonians Blame Army Corps After Dam Releases

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Houston resident hit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday with a proposed class action in federal claims court for unleashing two Houston reservoirs and flooding thousands of properties in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.



Houston residents, whose properties were flooded by waters from the Barker and Addicks dams west of the city, have estimated the releases caused $1 billion in damages, and are accusing the corps of violating the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment by intentionally flooding their land. The floods came...

