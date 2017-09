Ex-Yukos Shareholders Must Subpoena Atty In Person: Judge

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders trying to subpoena a lawyer they believe has knowledge of alleged Russian meddling that upended a mammoth $50 billion arbitral award in their favor cannot get around federal rules requiring he be served in person, a California federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday.



Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick said it doesn’t matter how much difficulty shareholders Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. have had in serving Edward Mouradian, the managing partner of an Armenian law firm.



Federal Rules...

