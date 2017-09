Fed Circ. Says Waymo Can See Uber Counsel's Secret Report

Law360, San Francisco (September 13, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ruled Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit Waymo LLC can see Stroz Friedberg LLC’s confidential Uber report in Waymo’s trade secret suit against the ride-hailing giant, rejecting an Uber executive’s arguments that disclosures in the report are protected and could incriminate him.



An unanimous three-judge panel rejected an appeal by intervenor Anthony Levandowski, a former star Waymo engineer and former vice president of engineering at Uber who's at the center of the allegations. The panel found that Levandowski hasn’t explained why the...

