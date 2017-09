Feds Say Ex-UBS Precious Metals Trader Manipulated Market

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have accused a former UBS trader of engaging in a scheme to manipulate the precious metals futures market through the use of a trading tactic known as “spoofing,” according to a complaint dated Tuesday in Connecticut federal court.



The complaint charges Andre Flotron with conspiracy, wire fraud, commodities fraud and spoofing, a technique banned under the Commodity Exchange Act that involves the use of deceptive bids or offers to move markets.



“By placing a large-volume order for precious metals futures contracts at certain price...

