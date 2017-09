It's Official: Paris, LA To Host 2024, 2028 Summer Olympics

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Summer Olympics will return to the United States for the first time in what will be 32 years, with the International Olympic Committee approving a "historic," simultaneous award Wednesday of the 2024 and 2028 summer games to Paris and Los Angeles.



The IOC awarded the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics to the two cities at a committee session in Lima, Peru, making official the apparent deal between the IOC and the last two remaining bidders for the 2024 game that came to light following an...

To view the full article, register now.