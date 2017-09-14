Homeland Security, DOJ Get Spending Boost In House Bills

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Border security, cybersecurity and immigration enforcement would get a spending hike of more than $2 billion under a pair of bills approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday.



The increases for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 would come through the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Coast Guard and other agencies as part of an eight-bill “minibus” of spending measures passed by the House on Thursday. The Republican-controlled body is seeking to bolster federal criminal and immigration law enforcement.



Efforts to secure the .gov domain...

