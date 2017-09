Barclays Dodges Investor Suit Over $2.5B Offering

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Barclays PLC defeated a long-running securities class action alleging it misled investors before a $2.5 billion notes offering in April 2008 when a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that the company statements cited by the investors weren’t lies, or were taken out of context.



U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty found that the shareholders were pointing to statements by Barclays and its underwriters, led by Citigroup Inc., that were “not misstatements at all,” or to omissions of information that wouldn’t have actually required disclosure, according to...

To view the full article, register now.