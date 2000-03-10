Trammo Off The Hook For Good In Puerto Rico's MTBE MDL

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday tossed claims against Trammo Petroleum Inc. brought by Puerto Rico in multidistrict litigation alleging gasoline additive methyl tertiary butyl ether contaminated the territory’s waters.



In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick dismissed with prejudice claims that commodities distributor Trammo promoted the use of gasoline containing MTBE, thus contributing to the pollution. The parties had filed a joint motion for voluntary dismissal on Friday.



The decision ends claims against the company for good after years of back...

