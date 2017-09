Film Co. Can't Tweak Judgment After Loss In Skynyrd Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sided Wednesday with founding members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and entered a judgment barring a film company from producing an unauthorized biopic about the band, rejecting the film company’s argument that the proposed injunction is too broad.



In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet wrote that he would enter the proposed judgment suggested by founding Lynyrd Skynyrd lead guitarist Gary Rossington and other founding members’ estates, as opposed to the “counter-judgment” proposed by defendants Cleopatra Films and its parent,...

