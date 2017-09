Judge OKs $2M Wage Deal Between Posh NYC Cafe, Workers

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday gave her initial approval to a $2 million deal to settle allegations that a pricey Brooklyn eatery stiffed waiters and other employees on millions of dollars in tips and wages.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted preliminary approval to the $2 million settlement after former and current waiters, bartenders and captains reached a deal with the River Café and its owner, Michael "Buzzy" O'Keeffe, in June during mediation. The case was initially scheduled for trial in July, but was postponed...

