Calif. Developer Can't Secure Coverage For Defect Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Pulte Home Corp. can't recover its costs to defend a construction defect lawsuit under a liability policy issued to its concrete subcontractor, a California federal judge ruled on Wednesday, holding that a pair of exclusions bar coverage because the underlying allegations deal only with the subcontractor's allegedly shoddy workmanship.



Pulte had argued that it is entitled to defense coverage as an additional insured under subcontractor CCI's policy with American Safety Indemnity Co., pointing to allegations in the underlying suit concerning purported issues with the concrete foundations...

