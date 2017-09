United Flight Attendants Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Pay Stub Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A class of approximately 5,000 United Airlines flight attendants asked the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to revive their suit claiming the airline didn’t provide accurate wage statements, saying their California Labor Code claim holds water even if some of them worked outside the Golden State.



The flight attendants are seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez’s March decision granting summary judgment to United, defeating their central claim that United violated California Labor Code Section 226, which requires employers to provide itemized breakdowns for pay and...

