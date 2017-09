Ex-United Pilot Files $35M Suit Over Bipolar Misdiagnosis

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A former naval aviator turned United Airlines pilot filed suit Wednesday against the United States for $35 million, claiming that doctors at a Kansas City, Missouri Department of Veterans Affairs clinic misdiagnosed him with bipolar disorder, forcing him into retirement.



William Royster, who was shot down during Operation Desert Storm, according to the complaint, alleged that he was told by VA doctors that he had bipolar disorder, forcing him into medical retirement from his position as a commercial pilot with United Airlines, but that the diagnosis...

