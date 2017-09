Nissan Hid Unsafe Transmission Defect In Sentras, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Nissan Sentra owner has hit the automaker with a proposed class action in California federal court, alleging that Nissan North America Inc. sold cars with a faulty transmission prone to overheating, which can cause them to slow or stop without warning in traffic.



Waldo Leyva said in a complaint filed Monday that the design of the Xtronic continuously variable transmission’s cooling system in Nissan Sentras makes the transmission unreasonably sensitive to heat, causing it to be prone to malfunctioning without warning — which in turn...

