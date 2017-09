NJ Justices Say Timing Of Condo Defects Suit Is Unclear

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s finding that a condominium association’s lawsuit over construction defects had been filed on time, ruling Thursday that the property’s ownership changes made it unclear when the statute of limitations began.



The justices' unanimous opinion directed a trial court to conduct more findings to determine when exactly the six-year statute of limitations for construction defect litigation had begun to accrue with respect to The Palisades at Fort Lee Condominium Association Inc.’s March 2009 lawsuit against a bevy of...

To view the full article, register now.