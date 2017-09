Tattoo Copyright Holder Says 'NBA 2K' Images Not Fair Use

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The company that holds copyrights to tattoos sported by basketball stars like LeBron James urged a New York federal judge to keep alive its suit against the maker of “NBA 2K,” arguing the video games' depiction of players’ tattoos is significant and not fair use.



Solid Oak Sketches LLC, which bought the copyrights from tattoo artists, said Tuesday that game maker Take-Two Interactive’s contention its use of the players’ tattoos in its depictions of the athletes is de minimis, or trivial in the eyes of the...

