Court Won't Undo Dr.'s Win In Botched Tracheotomy Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appellate court on Thursday declined to overturn a jury verdict in favor of a doctor accused of botching a tracheotomy and causing it to become permanent, saying that the trial judge was right to let the doctor’s expert testify beyond the exact facts in his report.



Former patient Michael Scott Beard and his wife were unable to convince the judge that Dr. Harvey Tucker, who was accused of attempting to intubate Beard even though his CT scan showed it would be impossible, thus...

