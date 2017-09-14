The Pros And Cons Of ‘Alternative’ Arbitration Locales
With new arbitral centers popping up in places like Mumbai, the British Virgin Islands, Dublin and Atlanta, international arbitration practitioners may be faced with the question of whether to choose a more well-known forum like the International Chamber of Commerce or the London Court of International Arbitration in their arbitration clauses, or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login