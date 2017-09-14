Calif. Passes Bill Setting Workplace Rules For ICE Visits

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill that would set restrictions and obligations for employers in situations where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seek access to workplaces for immigration enforcement matters.



The Immigrant Worker Protection Act would require employers to ask federal agents to provide a judicial warrant before being allowed to access worksites and would bar them from sharing employee information deemed to be confidential, such as Social Security numbers, without receiving a subpoena.



The bill, which was approved by the Assembly and now...

