9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Reviving JB Hunt Wage Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit to rehear its decision vacating a lower court's ruling in a drivers wage class action that certain California wage laws are preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act, arguing Wednesday that the panel's ruling is at odds with a First Circuit opinion in a similar suit against JBH.



A Ninth Circuit panel in July said in a two-page unpublished decision that Dilts v. Penske Logistics LLC, decided by the circuit in 2014 while the instant suit was...

To view the full article, register now.