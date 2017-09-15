Time Limit On Asbestos Depositions Threatens Due Process

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT) -- California’s Senate Bill 632 seeks to impose a seven-hour limit on depositions in asbestos cases at the expense of defendants’ due process rights. Specifically, SB 632 will require that “a deposition examination of the witness by all counsel, other than the witness’ counsel of record,” be limited to seven hours of total testimony in any civil action for injury or illness that involves a plaintiff with mesothelioma if a licensed physician attests that “the deponent suffers from mesothelioma, raising substantial medical doubt of the survival of the deponent beyond six months.”



