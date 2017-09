Jessica Biel's Au Fudge Hit With $430K Wage Theft Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Actress Jessica Biel and her business partners withheld more than $430,000 in tips from staff at her hip Los Angeles restaurant, Au Fudge, while hosting private events for companies including Netflix and Amazon, a suit from nine current and former employees alleged Wednesday in California state court.



The upscale, child-friendly restaurant holds numerous private functions for major companies, and the employees claim that the gratuities from these events were never passed on to them. The suit alleges that Biel and her Au Fudge co-owners also failed...

To view the full article, register now.