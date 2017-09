Chris Farley IP Owner Says Bike Co. Stole 'SNL' Star's Name

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The successor company that holds the rights for deceased "Saturday Night Live" comedian Chris Farley hit Trek Bicycles with a $10 million suit in California court Monday, claiming that its “Farley” bike, which has fat tires and a fat frame, trades on the comedian’s reputation as a funny fat guy.



Make Him Smile Inc. claimed that Trek Bicycle Corp.’s CEO and majority shareholder John Burke lives in same Wisconsin village where Farley was born and raised, alleging that the Farleys and the Burkes socialized together and...

