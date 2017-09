No New Trial For GSK In Suit Over Reed Smith Atty's Suicide

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline can’t have a new trial after losing a $3 million case over the suicide of a Reed Smith LLP attorney, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, concluding among other things that an expert on stress at international law firms wouldn’t have changed the outcome.



A jury in April awarded Wendy Dolin $3 million in her suit claiming her husband Stewart committed suicide after taking the generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil and that the drug company had failed to disclose the risk. (AP) A jury...

To view the full article, register now.