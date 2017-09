'Hedge Fund' Founder's Sentencing Nixed On Victim Question

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday adjourned the sentencing of a would-be hedge fund founder who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud after questions arose about whether the victim fund was actually a co-conspirator.



Nicholas Mitsakos pled guilty in July to luring investors with claims of glowing performance by his hedge fund Matrix Capital when it in fact it was all fiction. After Cayman-based Meridian Asset Management cast its lot — about $2 million — with Mitsakos, he invested some and...

