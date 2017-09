Ex-SunEdison Execs Get OK For $17M In Investor Deals

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved settlements of $14.7 million and $2.1 million in separate shareholder class actions alleging the former directors of bankrupt renewable energy giant SunEdison Inc. maintained faulty internal controls and provided inaccurate financial statements that misled investors.



The settlements approved by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel stem from consolidated securities suits brought over alleged fraud that occurred as SunEdison raised money and acquired companies in an ambitious worldwide growth effort that ultimately led to SunEdison's collapse and tailspin...

