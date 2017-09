Equifax Picks King & Spalding Privacy Head For Breach Spats

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Equifax Inc. has tapped the head of King & Spalding’s data security and privacy practice to defend it against the litigation that's been piling up since the credit reporting agency revealed that a data breach potentially impacted the personal information of 143 million consumers, court documents indicated.



The credit reporting agency has called upon Phyllis B. Sumner, who has successfully defended Equifax previously, to serve as its lead counsel as it weathers dozens of proposed class actions stemming from a massive breach that compromised sensitive information such...

