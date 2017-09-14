Charter Shorted Time Warner Workers Vacay Pay, Suit Says
Citing California labor laws mandating that a recently sold business must pay wages and benefits due to its employees at the time of its acquisition, former Time Warner Cable Inc. employees Jennifer M. Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr. said vacation they accrued from Time Warner was illegally carried over to Charter Communications...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login