Charter Shorted Time Warner Workers Vacay Pay, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications wrongly shorted former Time Warner Cable employees vacation pay in the transition following the telecom giants’ $55 billion merger, according to a putative class action that has been removed to California federal court.



Citing California labor laws mandating that a recently sold business must pay wages and benefits due to its employees at the time of its acquisition, former Time Warner Cable Inc. employees Jennifer M. Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr. said vacation they accrued from Time Warner was illegally carried over to Charter Communications...

