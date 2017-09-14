Charter Shorted Time Warner Workers Vacay Pay, Suit Says

By RJ Vogt

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications wrongly shorted former Time Warner Cable employees vacation pay in the transition following the telecom giants’ $55 billion merger, according to a putative class action that has been removed to California federal court.

Citing California labor laws mandating that a recently sold business must pay wages and benefits due to its employees at the time of its acquisition, former Time Warner Cable Inc. employees Jennifer M. Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr. said vacation they accrued from Time Warner was illegally carried over to Charter Communications...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Sansone et al v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-01880

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

William Q. Hayes

Date Filed

September 14, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular