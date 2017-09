Rusoro Says Venezuela Must Post Bond In $1.2B Award Row

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Rusoro Mining Ltd. told a D.C. federal court Thursday that while it still opposes pausing its suit seeking to confirm a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela, if the court does decide to stay the case, it should order Venezuela to post a bond.



The Canadian company said that while Venezuela had argued that as a sovereign nation it did not have to post security, there is no part of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that would allow the country to dodge a court-ordered payment. Posting...

