NJ Atty Disbarred After Stealing $1.1M From Clients

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 15, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney who stole more than $1.1 million from his clients has been stripped of his license to practice law in New Jersey in the wake of the lawyer's related criminal convictions in New York state court, court documents state.



In an order filed Wednesday, the New Jersey Supreme Court disbarred Joel A. Grossbarth based on his 2013 convictions on grand larceny and forgery charges, accepting the May recommendation of the court's Disciplinary Review Board.



While Grossbarth pled guilty to stealing from three clients, he acknowledged...

