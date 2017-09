Allergan To Pay $15M To End Asacol Antitrust Claims

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Thursday granted preliminary approval to a $15 million settlement that would end claims brought by direct purchasers accusing Allergan PLC and its subsidiary Warner Chilcott Limited of stifling competition for their ulcerative colitis drugs.



Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will pay $15 million to a class of people that bought Asacol HD or Delzicol directly from Warner Chilcott or Allergan since July 31, 2013. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard & Shadowen LLP and Faruqi & Faruqi LLP will...

