DOJ Director Turned Sessions Aide Tapped For Civil Division

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The White House said Friday that it plans to nominate a longtime overseer of the U.S. Department of Justice’s representation of government agencies who has recently been serving as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff to lead the DOJ's Civil Division.



Joseph H. Hunt, who was a director in the division’s Federal Programs branch for 15 years before becoming Sessions’ chief of staff and senior counselor, was one of several nominees whom President Donald Trump said he plans to submit to the Senate. Hunt...

To view the full article, register now.