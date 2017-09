Jury Awards $750K To NJ Man Injured By Tainted Beer

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey jury awarded a former police lieutenant $750,000 in damages Friday for the injuries he suffered after he drank a beer from an Atlantic City casino restaurant’s tap system that contained residual corrosive cleaning solution.



Richard Washart sued the McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City and its beer supplier and maintenance contractor Kramer Beverage Co. over injuries that included the erosion of about 25 percent of his stomach lining and a burned esophagus. The Atlantic City jury agreed that...

