Mass. Senate Short-Term Rental Tax Bill On The Move

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A joint revenue panel in the Massachusetts Legislature has recommended legislation that would broaden the commonwealth’s hotel and motel tax to include short-term rentals offered by home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb Inc., leap-frogging over a House leader who was planning to introduce a similar bill.



The Legislature’s Revenue Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Michael Brady, D-Plymouth, and Rep. Jay Kaufman, D-Middlesex, recommended Senate bill S. 1616 this week, which would extend the state hotel-motel occupancy tax to short-term room and house rentals. House leaders had been waiting...

