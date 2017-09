6th Circ. Nixes Objections To $379M Car Parts Antitrust Deal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday tossed objections to a portion of $379.4 million in settlements reached in multidistrict litigation that alleged that several companies had a role in a conspiracy to rig prices on various auto parts, after the objectors failed to follow proper procedure.



The appellate court tossed the challenges by consumers Olen York, Amy York and Nancy York to the bearings and wire harnesses portions of settlements that a Michigan federal court awarded final approval of in July, after the Yorks failed to complete...

To view the full article, register now.