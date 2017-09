NJ Atty Gets Prison For Part In $873K Fake Mortgage Scheme

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney was sentenced to eight years in state prison Friday for her role in the filing of fraudulent mortgages worth $873,520 on two properties in order to pocket the proceeds from the loans, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced.



Essex County Superior Court Judge John I. Gizzo imposed the prison term on Stephanie Hand, 52, of Livingston, New Jersey, who was convicted by a jury in March of second-degree charges of money laundering, conspiracy and theft by deception, Porrino said.



The conviction, which...

