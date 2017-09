Judge Nixes Challenge To Calif. Tribal Trust Land Decision

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a suit by a community group seeking to block the Bureau of Indian Affairs from taking approximately 853 acres into trust for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, saying the agency had properly evaluated the tribe’s need for the land and potential jurisdictional and land use conflicts.



The Capay Valley Coalition filed a complaint in December 2015 claiming that the BIA and its officers violated the Administrative Procedure Act by seeking to take the land into trust instead of leaving...

To view the full article, register now.